除了開放原始碼套件外，還有Netscape創辦人Marc Andreessen的Ning平台。Ning的優點在於不需要程式開發能力，不需要租用主機頻寬。但使用進階模組要付費。然而日後經營成功，將可以在上面跑自己的廣告。
另外還有一個叫Konnects的網站，提供企業/組織建立Social Network，或是針對某專案建立臨時性的社群。
下面的套件就要有些基本的LAMP sense
七月 3, 2007 by Timothy Chen
