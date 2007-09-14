九月 14, 2007 by Timothy Chen

The video clip embeded is a virus video about virus videos.

這支卡通短片中提到的人物、場景都曾在YouTube等網站廣為流傳。你認識幾個呢？

所有影片連結如下：

1. Dramatic Chipmunk

2. SouthPark: The Spirit of Chistmas

3. The Star Wars Kid

4. The Numa Numa Guy – (and don’t miss his sequel)

5. The Back Dorm Boys

6. Napster Bad

7. The Winnebago Man

8. Bert is Evil! No, really evil!

9. Goatse…ummm, go look it up on Wikipedia…

10. JibJab

11. GI Joe PSA’s

12. You’re the Man Now, Dog – which blossomed into a full-blown community.

13. Spongemonkies

14. The Superbowl’s Gay

15. Ask a Ninja

16. Average Homeboy … who now has his own super-cheesy website, or watch him being interviewed on the local news

17. LonelyGirl 15

18. House of Cosby’s

19. Chad Vader – Day Shift Manager

20. Ze Frank

21. Lazy Sunday

22. Kid from Brooklyn

23. Bubb Rubb and Lil Siss

24. George Lucas in Love

25. Micahel Richards/Kramer’s Racial Tirade

26. Myspace – the Movie

27. The Chuck Norris List

28. Geriatric 1927

29. Mahir/I Kiss You – oh, and here’s the story that made him famous

30. Brian Atene auditions for Stanley Kubrick (and here he is reacting to his young self 20 years later. Yes, he gets even better with age.)

31. Leroy Jenkins – and the post-battle interview.

32. Homestar Runner

33. Grape Stomp (with slo-mo replay)

34. Paris Hilton Sex Tape

35. All Your Base are Belong to Us

36. Diet Coke and Mentos

37. OK Go – Here it Goes Again

Plus – The band’s website

38. The Shining Remix

39. Sneezing Panda

40. Dick in a Box

Plus – The Guys That Made It All Possible

41. Rocketboom (now with a new host)

Amanda Congdon now on ABC

42. Yacht Rock

43. Snakes on a Plane

44. The Angry German Kid

45. Otters Holding Hands

46. Daxflame

47. Bride’s Massive Hair Wig Out

48. Colbert Roasts Bush

49. Little Superstar

50. Lightning Bolt!

51. OMG Shoes!

52. Tom Cruise CRAZY on Oprah

53. Weird Al’s White & Nerdy

54. Kevin Federline – Popozao (comments disabled on YouTube!)

55. Cox + Combes’ Washington

56. Ashlee Simpson Lip Sync Debacle

57. Boom Goes the Dynamite

58. Lilly Tomlin in a Fight

59. Peanut Butter Jelly Time

60. Christmas Lights Gone Wild

61. William Shatner’s Rocket Man

Stewie Griffen’s spoof of Shatner

62. The Evolution of Dance (#1 Most Viewed in YouTube history)

63. People Getting Hurt

64. Talking to their Web Cam

65. Chocolate Rain

John Mayer’s Spoof

And the official site of Chocolate Rain’s singer

66. I Like Turtles

Watc

資料來源：WebbAlert

